Olivia Munn Just Had Her Best Week in Fashion Ever!

Robert O'neil / Splash News
Get it, Olivia Munn!
The stars and planets must have aligned in the actress' astrological house, because everything she has done—style wise—has been pure perfection. When starlets are on the promo circuit, they tend to turn up the fashion dial, but it can be hard to be consistent with so many wardrobe changes. While Olivia has been busy hitting the talk-show rounds to promote her new show, Six, on the History channel, she hasn't missed a mark.
Thanks to stylist Jessica Paster, we've experienced a fashion flurry of bold hues, mix-and-match prints, color-blocking, retro jumpsuits, PJ-inspired co-ordinates...the works. And every look has been a sartorial feast for the eyes. The always put-together Munn has become an unexpected fashion plate we didn't know we needed. Dare we say it: Olivia just had her best week in style, ever.
To re-live all of Olivia's eye-catching outfits from this week, keep scrolling.
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Fendi Fan
The designer dress says it all...then bam! You get those vibrant heels.
TheStewartofNY/GC Images
Colorblock-Chic
This week proved that Olivia is not averse to bold hues, prints and patterns. We're especially loving how she complemented the Tanya Taylor dress with Casadei pumps and a lip color in the same color family.
Gotham/GC Images
PJ Inspired
The star just put our sweats and old college tees to shame, wearing a PJ-inspired Adriana Iglesias combo, paired with a nude satin crop top and color-blocked Loriblu sandals, around town.
Gotham/GC Images
Print Party
The amount of prints and patterns on this Mary Katrantzou ensemble shouldn't work. On Olivia, it totally does.
Janet Mayer/Startraksphoto.com
All Tied Up
The style star hit the New York City streets Thursday wearing a lace polka-dot top, plaid pants and Christian Louboutin pointy-toe pumps.
Kristin Callahan/Startraksphoto.com
Check. Check. Check.
The Newsroom actress was all smiles in a checkered jumpsuit and bold lip. Let's call this picnic-chic.
BACKGRID
Flower Power
Not only was the actress' long-sleeve mini adorned with a graphic floral print, but the 3-D appliqué brought the look to life.
TheStewartofNY/GC Images
Denim Daze
Call it her blue period. The Six actress donned a denim Rachel Antonoff jumpsuit with a matching Fendi bag. Her casual-cool topknot was the proverbial cherry on top of this style sundae.
MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Summer Goals
The actress waved to fans outside Good Morning America while donning Erdem's pre-spring 2018 Florence Dress.
Robert O'neil / Splash News
Street Style
Olivia knows how to work a slit. As the actress crossed the street, the sheer floral Abodi dress opened up perfectly to reveal her vibrant Le Silla over-the-knee boots.
Robert O'neil / Splash News
High Knees
It's not quite summer yet! The actress stepped out in chilly, rainy New York City weather wearing an oversize white Lisou sweater, Le Silla over-the-knee boots and the Salar Milano Carol bag in Burgundy.
