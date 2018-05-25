Olivia Munn Just Had Her Best Week in Fashion Ever!

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Fri., May. 25, 2018 12:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Olivia Munn

Robert O'neil / Splash News

Get it, Olivia Munn!

The stars and planets must have aligned in the actress' astrological house, because everything she has done—style wise—has been pure perfection. When starlets are on the promo circuit, they tend to turn up the fashion dial, but it can be hard to be consistent with so many wardrobe changes. While Olivia has been busy hitting the talk-show rounds to promote her new show, Six, on the History channel, she hasn't missed a mark. 

Thanks to stylist Jessica Paster, we've experienced a fashion flurry of bold hues, mix-and-match prints, color-blocking, retro jumpsuits, PJ-inspired co-ordinates...the works. And every look has been a sartorial feast for the eyes. The always put-together Munn has become an unexpected fashion plate we didn't know we needed. Dare we say it: Olivia just had her best week in style, ever. 

Photos

Olivia Munn's Best Looks

To re-live all of Olivia's eye-catching outfits from this week, keep scrolling. 

ESC: Olivia Munn

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Fendi Fan

The designer dress says it all...then bam! You get those vibrant heels. 

ESC: Olivia Munn

TheStewartofNY/GC Images

Colorblock-Chic

This week proved that Olivia is not averse to bold hues, prints and patterns. We're especially loving how she complemented the Tanya Taylor dress with Casadei pumps and a lip color in the same color family. 

ESC: Olivia Munn

Gotham/GC Images

PJ Inspired

The star just put our sweats and old college tees to shame, wearing a PJ-inspired Adriana Iglesias combo, paired with a nude satin crop top and color-blocked Loriblu sandals, around town. 

Article continues below

ESC: Olivia Munn

Gotham/GC Images

Print Party

The amount of prints and patterns on this Mary Katrantzou ensemble shouldn't work. On Olivia, it totally does. 

ESC: Olivia Munn

Janet Mayer/Startraksphoto.com

All Tied Up

The style star hit the New York City streets Thursday wearing a lace polka-dot top, plaid pants and Christian Louboutin pointy-toe pumps. 

ESC: Olivia Munn

Kristin Callahan/Startraksphoto.com

Check. Check. Check.

The Newsroom actress was all smiles in a checkered jumpsuit and bold lip. Let's call this picnic-chic. 

Article continues below

ESC: Olivia Munn

BACKGRID

Flower Power

Not only was the actress' long-sleeve mini adorned with a graphic floral print, but the 3-D appliqué brought the look to life. 

ESC: Olivia Munn

TheStewartofNY/GC Images

Denim Daze

Call it her blue period. The Six actress donned a denim Rachel Antonoff jumpsuit with a matching Fendi bag. Her casual-cool topknot was the proverbial cherry on top of this style sundae. 

ESC: Olivia Munn

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Summer Goals

The actress waved to fans outside Good Morning America while donning Erdem's pre-spring 2018 Florence Dress. 

Article continues below

ESC: Olivia Munn

Robert O'neil / Splash News

Street Style

Olivia knows how to work a slit. As the actress crossed the street, the sheer floral Abodi dress opened up perfectly to reveal her vibrant Le Silla over-the-knee boots. 

ESC: Olivia Munn

Robert O'neil / Splash News

High Knees

It's not quite summer yet! The actress stepped out in chilly, rainy New York City weather wearing an oversize white Lisou sweater, Le Silla over-the-knee boots and the Salar Milano Carol bag in Burgundy.

What's your favorite look?

RELATED ARTICLE: Tracee Ellis Ross Was a Gold Mine of Beauty Tips This Week

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Style Collective , Fashion , Life/Style , Top Stories , VG
Latest News
ESC: Met Gala 2018, Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross Was a Gold Mine of Beauty Tips This Week

ESC: Best Dressed, Shailene Woodley

Shailene Woodley Is Aluminum Foil-Chic and More Best Dressed Stars

ESC: Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore Reveals the Answer to Your No. 1 Beauty Question

ESC: Rebecca Kufrin, Rachel Zoe

Rachel Zoe's Style Guide for Bachelorette's Becca Kufrin's New Love Life

ESC: Halle Berry

Halle Berry Debuts the Surprising Jacket You Didn't Know You Needed

ESC: Dakota Johnson

A Hairstylist's Secrets Behind Simple Celebrity Hair Looks

ESC: E!ssentials, Scrunchie Up-Do, Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid's Summertime Ponytail Is for Your Next Day Party

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.