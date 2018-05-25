Goodbye Hannah Baker? No 13 Reasons Why Season 3 For Katherine Langford

13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford is done telling Hannah Baker's story. Should the Netflix drama return for a third season, which seems likely, Langford won't return as Hannah Baker, the girl whose suicide sparked the events of the first and second seasons.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Langford posted a heartfelt message to the cast, crew and fans of the hit show, writing, "Thankyou for filling my life with love and light."

Langford, who was nominated for a Golden Globe for her work in season one, appeared in the second season as Hannah in flashbacks in other character's stories and as a ghost-like presence with Clay (Dylan Minnette). The Hannah of season one, the Hannah as Hannah saw herself, said goodbye in the first season.