Goodbye Hannah Baker? No 13 Reasons Why Season 3 For Katherine Langford

13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford is done telling Hannah Baker's story. Should the Netflix drama return for a third season, which seems likely, Langford won't return as Hannah Baker, the girl whose suicide sparked the events of the first and second seasons.

Langford, who was nominated for a Golden Globe for her work in season one, appeared in the second season as Hannah in flashbacks in other character's stories and as a ghost-like presence with Clay (Dylan Minnette). The Hannah of season one, the Hannah as Hannah saw herself, said goodbye in the first season.