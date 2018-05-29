Nikki Bela Tells John Cena She "Can't Imagine" Life Without Him as They Talk About Calling Off Their Wedding

Sometimes, love just isn't enough.

On Sunday's emotional new Total Bellas, Nikki Bella and John Cena continue the tough conversation about whether or not to cancel their upcoming wedding.

"I was thinking of getting back into therapy. I was doing so well with it when I did the therapy back in the day, I really thought I was OK not being a mom and it's just been growing in me and I've just been trying to push it to the side," Nikki tells John in this preview clip.

"Nicole, it shouldn't be a situation of you trying to push feelings to the side," the WWE star tells his crying fiancée. "Think of it in a different context I guess. Think of it as like, 'I love this person, but...' I'm trying to push the 'but' to the side."

While Nikki can't deny her desire to have kids and start a family any longer, she doesn't want to let the love of her life go.

"But I just can't imagine my life without you, John. I just can't imagine not getting married and spending the rest of our lives together," a tearful Nikki says.

"I know, but you haven't been honest with yourself," John replies.

Watch the emotional clip and tune in Sunday to see the whole tear-jerking heart-to-heart.

