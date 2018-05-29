Nikki Bela Tells John Cena She "Can't Imagine" Life Without Him as They Talk About Calling Off Their Wedding

Sometimes, love just isn't enough.

On Sunday's emotional new Total Bellas, Nikki Bella and John Cena continue the tough conversation about whether or not to cancel their upcoming wedding.

"I was thinking of getting back into therapy. I was doing so well with it when I did the therapy back in the day, I really thought I was OK not being a mom and it's just been growing in me and I've just been trying to push it to the side," Nikki tells John in this preview clip.

"Nicole, it shouldn't be a situation of you trying to push feelings to the side," the WWE star tells his crying fiancée. "Think of it in a different context I guess. Think of it as like, 'I love this person, but...' I'm trying to push the 'but' to the side."