Love, Simon: Colton Haynes Hits on Nick Robinson in a Deleted Scene

There's more to Simon Spier's story.

E! News has an exclusive deleted scene from 20th Century Fox's Love, Simon, available on Digital May 29 and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD June 12. In it, a recently outed Simon (Nick Robinson) goes to his first gay bar along with his straight BFF Nick Eisner (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.). Ironically, but not surprisingly, Nick seems to be more comfortable in the bar than Simon does.

"I think that guy is checking me out," an underage Nick says.

Rolling his eyes, Simon says, "You've said that about literally every guy since we got here."

"Well, what can I say?" Nick asks. "The gays love me!"

Moments later, a college co-ed named Kevin (Colton Haynes) approaches Simon to ask if he'd like to dance. Nervous, Simon says no—but Nick isn't about to let him pass on the opportunity.

To see what happens next, watch the clip now.

Even though his only scene was cut, Haynes is proud of the film's message: