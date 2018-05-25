The New Christopher Robin Trailer Will Give You All The Feels

  • By
    &

by Nikki Levy | Fri., May. 25, 2018 10:47 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Our first full-length look at Christopher Robin on the big screen is here!

Star Ewan McGregor stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show today to debut the exclusive full trailer of the upcoming Disney film.

In the heartwarming live-action/CGI clip, we see Christopher Robin, played by McGregor, all grown up and living in London with a family of his own. He appears worn out and run down as he struggles to balance work and family.

However, when he receives a surprise visit from Winnie-the-Pooh, he returns to Hundred Acre Wood and begins smiling again.

Read

Star Wars Episode IX, the Live-Action Aladdin and More Disney Films Get Release Dates

Christopher Robin, Ewan McGregor

Disney

It's then that Pooh and the rest of his childhood friends (Piglet, Eeyore, Tigger, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit and Owl) realize that it's finally their "turn to save Christopher."

And so the beloved gang sets off on a journey to the city to reunite with their old friend and help him navigate his way through family, friendship and life.

Christopher Robin is directed by Marc Forster and is based on characters from A.A. Milne's Winnie-the-Pooh book series. In addition to McGregor, the film stars Hayley Atwell as wife Evelyn, Bronte Carmichael as daughter Madeline and Mark Gatiss as Giles Winslow, Christopher's boss.

The film also features the voices of Jim Cummings as Winnie-the-Pooh and Tigger, Brad Garrett as Eeyore, Toby Jones as Owl, Nick Mohammed as Piglet, Peter Capaldi as Rabbit and Sophie Okonedo as Kanga.

Christopher Robin, Ewan McGregor, Ellen Degeneres

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

McGregor, who recently won a Golden Globe for Fargo, has clearly become quite close with the childhood characters as he walked out to Ellen DeGeneres carrying his own  Winnie-the-Pooh plush toy.

"I got very used to seeing him every day at work over four and a half months, and I'm rather fond of him now," he explained of his furry friend.

"Our story takes place, obviously, when Christopher Robin is my age—which is older than seven," he continued. "So, he's older now, Pooh, and he's got a bit of wear and tear on him, which I think is lovely."

Christopher Robin hits theaters Aug. 3.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ewan McGregor , The Ellen DeGeneres Show , Disney , Movies , Trailers , Ellen DeGeneres , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Gabriel Macht, Jacinda Barrett, Royal Wedding Arrivals

Meghan Markle's Suits Co-Stars Sing "Chapel of Love" on Wedding Shuttle

Today's the Day - Carrie Underwood Won "American Idol"

Harvey Weinstein Surrenders to New York City Police

Meghan Markle, Royal Wedding, beauty

Designer Emilia Wickstead Implies Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress Is a Rip-Off

Shawn Mendes, New York Magazine

Shawn Mendes' New Album Is Officially Here! Vote for Your Favorite Song Now

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle's Coat of Arms Proves She'll Always Be a California Girl at Heart

Nicki Minaj, SNL

Nicki Minaj Says She's Dating Eminem

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.