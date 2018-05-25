The New Christopher Robin Trailer Will Give You All The Feels

Our first full-length look at Christopher Robin on the big screen is here!

Star Ewan McGregor stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show today to debut the exclusive full trailer of the upcoming Disney film.

In the heartwarming live-action/CGI clip, we see Christopher Robin, played by McGregor, all grown up and living in London with a family of his own. He appears worn out and run down as he struggles to balance work and family.

However, when he receives a surprise visit from Winnie-the-Pooh, he returns to Hundred Acre Wood and begins smiling again.