Meghan Markle's Suits Co-Stars Sing "Chapel of Love" on Wedding Shuttle

The Suits cast had a blast on their way to the royal wedding.

Before seeing their pal tie the knot with Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, the cast and crew of Suits had a sing-along on the wedding shuttle. Director Anton Cropper shared a video on social media Thursday of the TV squad, including Sarah Rafferty, Abigail Spencer and Gabriel Macht, singing The Dixie Cups song "Chapel of Love" on their shuttle bus to the ceremony. Priyanka Chopra and Jacinda Barrett can also be seen joining in on the fun in the Instagram post.

"#tbt to that time last Saturday on the way to the #Royalwedding. Great times with old friends and made some new ones!!! Miss you all!" Anton captioned the video.