Shawn Mendes' New Album Is Officially Here! Vote for Your Favorite Song Now

Shawn Mendes self-titled album is finally here!

The Canadian singer dropped his third studio album today and fans already love every minute of it. From the two tracks Mendes released back in March—remember "In My Blood" and "Lost in Japan?"—to all the tracks we didn't know would be on the album, every song is wonderful.

If you're a fan of artists teaming up then you should check out "Youth" which features Khalid or "Like to Be You" which has Julia Michaels singing on it. Otherwise the rest of the 14 songs are all Mendes and that's just fine by us.