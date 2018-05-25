Rose McGowan Reacts to Harvey Weinstein's Arrest: "We Got You"

After Harvey Weinstein surrendered to authorities in New York on Friday, Rose McGowan spoke out about the disgraced producer on NBC News' Megyn Kelly Today.

Weinstein was arrested and charged with rape in the first and third degrees, as well as with criminal sexual act in the first degree, for forcible sexual acts against two women in 2013 and 2004, respectively.

"Mr. Weinstein has always maintained that he has never engaged in non-consensual sexual behavior with anyone," Weinstein's attorney Benjamin Brafman said via a statement. "Nothing about today's proceedings changes Mr. Weinstein's position. Mr. Weinstein maintains that he is Not Guilty of the charges filed today and is confident that he will be fully exonerated."

McGowan described the experience of seeing Weinstein in handcuffs as both "surreal" and "real" at the same time. However, she admitted that it was still a "very good feeling."

The Charmed star told Megyn Kelly she "didn't believe this day would come." She also applauded the women who came forward. The NYPD did the same, stating it "thanks these brave survivors who have come forward."

However, McGowan alleged that Weinstein still "has privileges from high up somewhere"—noting that he turned himself in on the Friday before Memorial Day weekend, which tends to be a "slow news weekend."

Still she said "this is a big strike into the heart of abuse of power."

"It shows people worldwide, which is what I was hoping the whole time, that this cannot and will not stand," she said.