The Good Fight Season 2 Finale Is Here and It's Time You Paid Attention to This Drama

The Good Fight is one of the best shows on TV right now. There. It's been said. Where else are you going to find Christine Baranski kicking off her shoes and sauntering around an office, happily popping into an office and saying, "Hey. F—k you," to Audra McDonald? Nowhere. You will only find that on The Good Fight, a show with some of the finest acting and whip-smart writing out there.

However, as fun as it is seeing Baranski's Diane Lockhart flip the middle finger at Alan Alda (did you ever think that'd be a sentence you'd read?), the cable TV elements of the series are just a tiny part of what makes The Good Fight so f—king enjoyable.