Ellen DeGeneres Scares BTS With a Little Help From a "Fangirl"

Ellen DeGeneres strikes again!

Known for pranking her guests, the 60-year-old talk-show host spooked BTS when the Korean pop stars appeared on Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

DeGeneres was just wrapping up her interview with the boy band when a man dressed as a "fangirl" jumped out from her side table. All seven superstars—Jungkook, V, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, Jin and Suga—were startled by the prank. Most screamed and J-Hope even fell off the interview couch. RM also peered into the side table to make sure there weren't any more surprises.

Of course, the singers shouldn't take the prank too personally. DeGeneres has scared several of her celebrity guests, including Benedict Cumberbatch, Sam Smith, Eric Stonestreet and Niall Horan.