Harvey Weinstein Arrested, Charged With Rape and Sex Abuse

Harvey Weinstein's day of reckoning has come.

Around 7:30 a.m., the producer surrendered to authorities at the New York Police Department's 1st Precinct, where was fingerprinted and photographed. Just before 8:30 a.m., he was charged with rape, a criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct for incidents involving two separate women. "The NYPD thanks these brave survivors for their courage to come forward and seek justice," a spokesperson said. "The arrest and ensuing charges are the result of a joint investigation between the NYPD and the Manhattan District Attorney's Office." He was transported to New York County Criminal Court at 8:55 a.m.; two sources told NBC News he is expected to be released on $1 million bail and required to wear an ankle monitor.

A smiling Weinstein, wearing a blue sweater and a black blazer, ignored reporters' questions when he first showed up to turn himself in. He was seen carrying three books, including Elia Kazan: A Biography and Something Wonderful: Rodgers and Hammerstein's Broadway Revolution.

Several sources familiar with the investigation tell NBC News the rape charges stem from a complaint made by an anonymous woman. The sex abuse charges stem from a complaint from Lucia Evans, who told The New Yorker in an interview published Thursday, "At a certain point, you have to think about the greater good of humanity, of womankind." Initially hesitant to press charges, she later changed her mind. "They said that if I do nothing, Harvey would walk."

Last fall, Evans went public with claims that Weinstein had sexually assaulted her in his office in 2004. "He forced me to perform oral sex on him. I said, over and over, 'I don't want to do this. Stop. Don't," she told Farrow. But Weinstein is a "big guy," Evans noted. "He overpowered me."