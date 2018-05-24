Adam Levine Takes On Carpool Karaoke and Causes a Traffic Hazard

CBS
by Lauren Piester | Thu., May. 24, 2018 11:42 PM
CBS
She will be loved indeed.
Adam Levine finally joined James Corden for The Late Late Show's Carpool Karaoke, and together they proved they're just a couple really cool dads.
The Maroon 5 frontman broke out some of the band's biggest hits, like "Moves Like Jagger," "Sugar," "This Love," "She Will Be Loved," and the more recent "Wait."
The duo even got pulled over by a cop, but only so the cop could ask for a song and pass on a warning about not causing traffic hazards.
Levine and Corden then headed to a race track where Levine drove extremely fast while Corden quizzed him on general knowledge questions like "when is your wife's birthday?" and "What school does Harry Potter attend?"
Turns out Levine is not quite a Harry Potter fan, but he does at least know that wife Behati Prinsloo's birthday is May 16, so that's good!
The Late Late Show airs at 12:37 a.m. weeknights on CBS.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?