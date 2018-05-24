Red Nose Day 2018: Rachel McAdams, Idris Elba and More Stars Fight to End Child Poverty

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., May. 24, 2018 8:23 PM
UPDATE: After the telecast, NBC announced that more than $42 million had been raised for children who need it most in America and around the world.
Hollywood is stepping up for a good cause!
Your favorite stars from movies, music, TV and more came together to celebrate Red Nose Day 2018. The annual event televised on NBC aims to raise awareness and funds to help children in need.
Julia Roberts, Anne Hathaway and Olivia Munn were just some of the famous faces who sported red noses and asked viewers to make a donation.
And for those who couldn't participate in a segment, they showed their support online by wearing a red nose or a new T-shirt designed by Victoria Beckham.
"Support the cause ahead of #RedNoseDay by purchasing your #SpiceGirls @rednosedayusa t-shirt at omaze.com/victoria!" the Spice Girls member shared on Instagram. "x kisses VB."
In case you missed the important telecast, take a look at just some of the dozens and dozens of stars who showed their support in our gallery below.
The Glee star hosts a special Red Nose Day version of Hollywood Game Night for an amazing cause.
The actress sports a T-shirt designed by Victoria Beckham that is available online now.
The Total Bellas star participates in a celebrity edition of Ninja Warrior in honor of Red Nose Day.
How can we not smile over the This Is Us star's support for a worthy cause.
"Wear your nose, tune in, & donate NOW! rednoseday.org," the actor shared with his followers on Instagram.
Ricardo Arduengo/Comic Relief Inc.
The Gilmore Girls star meets up with the Boys and Girls Club in Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico for Red Nose Day.
The Community star has been a longtime supporter in the fight to help end child poverty.
The Blacklist star isn't the only one smiling after supporting Red Nose Day.
"#NosesOn to help end child poverty with @RedNoseDayUSA! Head to RedNoseDay.org to learn more and buy this shirt designed by Victoria Beckham @omazeworld to support the cause!" the Will & Grace star shared on Instagram.
"The Spice Girls are reuniting...on this amazing shirt! Designed by Victoria Beckham, proceeds will support @rednoseday's mission to end child poverty," the Fuller House star shared on Instagram. "Get it through @omazeworld! #RedNoseDay."
"Get your nose on & donate to help end child poverty. #RedNoseDay @ rednoseday.org #aquamanandtinywoman @prideofgypsies (Jason Momoa ❤️)," Isla shared online.
"#noseson to help end child poverty with @rednosedayusa grab yours now," the actress shared after visiting Walgreens where the red noses are sold.
Make a difference and show your support for Red Nose Day by making a donation online now.
Red Nose Day airs Thursday night at 10 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)
