Red Nose Day 2018: Rachel McAdams, Idris Elba and More Stars Fight to End Child Poverty

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., May. 24, 2018 8:23 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Hollywood is stepping up for a good cause!

Your favorite stars from movies, music, TV and more came together to celebrate Red Nose Day 2018. The annual event televised on NBC aims to raise awareness and funds to help children in need.

Julia Roberts, Anne Hathaway and Olivia Munn were just some of the famous faces who sported red noses and asked viewers to make a donation.

And for those who couldn't participate in a segment, they showed their support online by wearing a red nose or a new T-shirt designed by Victoria Beckham.

"Support the cause ahead of #RedNoseDay by purchasing your #SpiceGirls @rednosedayusa t-shirt at ‪omaze.com/victoria!" the Spice Girls member shared on Instagram. "x kisses VB."

In case you missed the important telecast, take a look at just some of the dozens and dozens of stars who showed their support in our gallery below.

Photos

Stars Celebrate Red Nose Day 2018

Jane Lynch, Red Nose Day 2018

Instagram

Jane Lynch

The Glee star hosts a special Red Nose Day version of Hollywood Game Night for an amazing cause. 

Rachel McAdams, Red Nose Day 2018

Instagram

Rachel McAdams

The actress sports a T-shirt designed by Victoria Beckham that is available online now. 

Nikki Bella, Red Nose Day 2018

Instagram

Nikki Bella

The Total Bellas star participates in a celebrity edition of Ninja Warrior in honor of Red Nose Day. 

Article continues below

Justin Hartley, Red Nose Day 2018

Instagram

Justin Hartley

How can we not smile over the This Is Us star's support for a worthy cause. 

Idris Elba, Red Nose Day 2018

Instagram

Idris Elba

"Wear your nose, tune in, & donate NOW! rednoseday.org," the actor shared with his followers on Instagram. 

Lauren Graham, Red Nose Day 2018

Ricardo Arduengo/Comic Relief Inc.

Lauren Graham

The Gilmore Girls star meets up with the Boys and Girls Club in Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico for Red Nose Day. 

Article continues below

Yvette Nicole Brown, Red Nose Day 2018

Instagram

Yvette Nicole Brown

The Community star has been a longtime supporter in the fight to help end child poverty.

Jaime Alexander, Red Nose Day 2018

Instagram

Jaimie Alexander

The Blacklist star isn't the only one smiling after supporting Red Nose Day.

Debra Messing, Red Nose Day 2018

Instagram

Debra Messing

"#NosesOn to help end child poverty with @RedNoseDayUSA! Head to RedNoseDay.org to learn more and buy this shirt designed by Victoria Beckham @omazeworld to support the cause!" the Will & Grace star shared on Instagram. 

Article continues below

Jodie Sweetin, Red Nose Day 2018

Instagram

Jodie Sweetin

"The Spice Girls are reuniting...on this amazing shirt! Designed by Victoria Beckham, proceeds will support @rednoseday's mission to end child poverty," the Fuller House star shared on Instagram. "Get it through @omazeworld! #RedNoseDay." 

Isla Fisher, Jason Momoa, Red Nose Day 2018

Instagram

Isla Fisher & Jason Momoa

"Get your nose on & donate to help end child poverty. #RedNoseDay @ rednoseday.org #aquamanandtinywoman @prideofgypsies (Jason Momoa ❤️)," Isla shared online. 

Carmen Electra, Red Nose Day 2018

Instagram

Carmen Electra

"#noseson to help end child poverty with @rednosedayusa grab yours now," the actress shared after visiting Walgreens where the red noses are sold. 

Article continues below

Make a difference and show your support for Red Nose Day by making a donation online now

Red Nose Day airs Thursday night at 10 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family) 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Red Nose Day , Do-Gooder , Charity , Top Stories , VG
Latest News
Rose McGowan, CITIZEN ROSE 103

Rose McGowan Befriends Uma Thurman in Wake of Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Allegations on CITIZEN ROSE

David Cross, Jeffrey Tambor

David Cross Will ''Unequivocally Apologize'' to Jessica Walter for Arrested Development Interview

Cressida Bonas, Royal Wedding Arrivals

Prince Harry’s Ex Cressida Bonas Confesses Her One Royal Wedding Worry

Kanye West

Kanye West Spends $85,000 to Put Whitney Houston Bathroom Photo on Pusha T's Album

Pete Davidson, Instagram

Pete Davidson: Mental Illness Doesn't Make My Relationship With Ariana Grande ''Toxic''

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Still ‘’at Odds’’ Over Custody Agreement, Insider Says

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Are Allegedly Going Through a Major Custody Battle

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.