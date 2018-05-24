Prince Harry’s Ex Cressida Bonas Confesses Her One Royal Wedding Worry

Cressida Bonas may have braved the unenviable feat of having to attend her ex-boyfriend Prince Harry's larger-than-life wedding, but the British actress seemed to have more trouble with one thing: the dress code.

You see, British weddings tend to call for women to wear hats (err, fascinators) if it's a daytime affair. In a new diary post for Spectator, Bonas weighs in on the challenges that come with having to don the over-the-top accessory.

"Why do I find hats to tricky? Tricky to wear, tricky to look at, and extremely tricky for the poor soul sitting in the pew behind," she explained.