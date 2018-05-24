Prince Harry’s Ex Cressida Bonas Confesses Her One Royal Wedding Worry

  • By
    &

by Lily Harrison | Thu., May. 24, 2018 7:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Cressida Bonas, Royal Wedding Arrivals

Ian West/PA Wire

Cressida Bonas may have braved the unenviable feat of having to attend her ex-boyfriend Prince Harry's larger-than-life wedding, but the British actress seemed to have more trouble with one thing: the dress code.

You see, British weddings tend to call for women to wear hats (err, fascinators) if it's a daytime affair. In a new diary post for Spectator, Bonas weighs in on the challenges that come with having to don the over-the-top accessory.

"Why do I find hats to tricky? Tricky to wear, tricky to look at, and extremely tricky for the poor soul sitting in the pew behind," she explained.

Photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding Day Photos

"Most of the time I avoid headgear. This can prompt disapproving looks from the older generations. Last weekend I attended the royal wedding. The invitation clearly stated that guests must wear hats. Yikes."

But fear not, Bonas found a way to organically work the royal request into her sartorial plans.

"I opted for a minimal feathered number—and I can only hope I got it right."

Bonas certainly isn't the only former flame of Harry's to land in the headlines today.

It was reported earlier that Meghan Markle's new husband had a tearful phone call with Chelsy Davy just a few days shy of making things official with the former Suits star.

According to Vanity Fair, "it was their final call, a parting call in which they both acknowledged Harry was moving on."

The outlet added that "Chelsy was quite emotional about it all, she was in tears and almost didn't go to the wedding. In the end, she went and promised Harry she wouldn't try and gatecrash the party."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Prince Harry , Cressida Bonas , Weddings , Royal Wedding , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Cardi B, Offset

Offset Shares Nude Photo of Cardi B Before Surprise Performance at Madison Square Garden

Megan McCain, John McCain

John McCain Dead at 81: Meghan McCain, Barack Obama and More Mourn U.S. Senator's Passing

John McCain, 2008

John McCain, War Hero and "Maverick" of the U.S. Senate, Dead at 81

Missy Elliott, Aaliyah

Missy Elliott Pays Tribute to Aaliyah on 17th Anniversary of Her Death

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Sexy Swimsuit Photos From Mexican Getaway

Kim Kardashian, Miami

Kim Kardashian Gets a New "Baby": The Car That Matched Her Outfits

Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid Wishes "Hottest Mom" Blake Lively a Happy Birthday With Sweet Tribute Post

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.