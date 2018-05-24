Kanye West Spends $85,000 to Put Whitney Houston Bathroom Photo on Pusha T's Album

UPDATE: Bobby Brown, the New Edition singer and ex-husband of Whitney Houston, has responded to the album art featured on Pusha T's new album. In an interview with Rolling Stone published Wednesday, Brown didn't hold back when he said Kanye West, who purchased the rights to the photo depicting Houston's bathroom, deserves to be slapped.

"That's really disgusting that he would do that," Brown told the publication. "That's in really bad taste. Something should happen to Kanye. He's already crazy. I knew that when I first met him. Now he's pushing the bar a little bit. He needs somebody to slap him up or something. And I'm just the person to do it."

West has not responded to Brown's remarks.

______

Kanye West's creative vision is raising some eyebrows once again.

Earlier today, the rapper took to Twitter and revealed the new cover art for Pusha T's upcoming album DAYTONA.

As it turns out, the photo appears to be a photograph of Whitney Houston's drug-covered bathroom that was previously published in the National Enquirer.

In an added twist, Pusha T claimed in a new interview that Kanye paid $85,000 to license the image.

"1 a.m., my phone rings, no caller-ID. 'Hey, yeah, I think that we should change the artwork. I like this other artwork.' Now this other artwork is 85 grand," Pusha T explained on The Angie Martinez Show earlier this week when recalling the decision. "I said, ‘Hey, I don't want to pay for that. And I wasn't even going to ask you to pay for that. We picked what we picked. It's here, it's ready.' ‘No, this what people need to see to go along with this music. I'ma pay for that.'"