Kanye West Spends $85,000 to Put Whitney Houston Bathroom Photo on Pusha T's Album

Kanye West's creative vision is raising some eyebrows once again.

Earlier today, the rapper took to Twitter and revealed the new cover art for Pusha T's upcoming album DAYTONA.

As it turns out, the photo appears to be a photograph of Whitney Houston's drug-covered bathroom that was previously published in the National Enquirer.

In an added twist, Pusha T claimed in a new interview that Kanye paid $85,000 to license the image.

"1 a.m., my phone rings, no caller-ID. 'Hey, yeah, I think that we should change the artwork. I like this other artwork.' Now this other artwork is 85 grand," Pusha T explained on The Angie Martinez Show earlier this week when recalling the decision. "I said, ‘Hey, I don't want to pay for that. And I wasn't even going to ask you to pay for that. We picked what we picked. It's here, it's ready.' ‘No, this what people need to see to go along with this music. I'ma pay for that.'"