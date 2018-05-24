Pete Davidson: Mental Illness Doesn't Make My Relationship With Ariana Grande ''Toxic''

Davidson, who also undergoes regular treatment to manage Crohn's disease and has battled substance abuse, said seeking professional help for his mental illness has "changed my life for the better."

"I just think it's f--ked up to stigmatize people as crazy and say that they are unable to do stuff that anyone can do," he continued. "It's not their fault and it's the wrong way for people to look at things. I may be crazy but at least I'm aware of it and not afraid to be honest about it and I'm not hiding behind a Twitter or Instagram account."

Pete concluded his honest message, "I'm simply writing this because I want everyone out there who has an illness to know that it's not true and that anyone who says that is ill and full of s--t. Mental illness is not a joke it's a real thing. There's kids out there killing themselves. And it's f--king horrific. For all those struggling I want you to know that I love you and I understand you and it is going to be okay. That's all. Love to everyone else."