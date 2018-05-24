EXCLUSIVE!

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Still ‘’at Odds’’ Over Custody Agreement, Insider Says

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., May. 24, 2018 6:23 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt

Getty Images

It's been almost two years since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt. However, the drama surrounding their custody agreement continues. 

A source tells E! News the celebrity parents are "at odds over custody" of their six children—Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. This dispute is reportedly "why the divorce is not final" and has "dragged on for months."

"The latest issue is that Angelina wants to film in Europe for months and take all six kids with her for the duration of the shoot," the insider tells E! News. "Brad is opposed to that and is blocking it from happening. Brad will be filming in L.A. for the summer and wants to see the kids on his regular custody schedule."

The source tells E! News Jolie is "furious" with the situation. However, it looks like Pitt isn't pleased with it, either.

"He's not OK with his kids being away for months," the insider continues. "He feels that Los Angeles is their home base and this is where it is best for them to be." 

However, this doesn't mean that Jolie can't travel with her kids at all. The actress already took Shiloh and Zahara to Jordan in January to visit a refugee camp. She also brought all of her children to Paris that same month. The insider tells E! News Jolie recently travelled to England, as well.

"Angelina has been in London and is free to travel for shorter periods of time," the source says. "Brad isn't opposed to that. But she can't leave with the kids for several months."

Read

Angelina Jolie Shares What Queen Elizabeth II Taught Her Kids

When Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016, she asked for sole physical custody of the children. Pitt responded by filing for joint physical custody in November.

By December, the exes had reached a temporary agreement. The agreement determined that the children would stay in Jolie's care and that Pitt would have "therapeutic" visitation.

The temporary agreement came shortly after the Federal Bureau of Investigation closed its investigation into Pitt regarding an alleged incident with a child on a private plane. No charges were filed. It also came after the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services cleared Pitt of child abuse allegations.

Pitt opened up about the situation in an interview with GQ Style published in May 2017.

"I was really on my back and chained to a system when Child Services was called," he told the magazine. "And you know, after that, we've been able to work together to sort this out. We're both doing our best. I heard one lawyer say, ‘No one wins in court—it's just a matter of who gets hurt worse.' And it seems to be true, you spend a year just focused on building a case to prove your point and why you're right and why they're wrong, and it's just an investment in vitriolic hatred. I just refuse. And fortunately my partner in this agrees. It's just very, very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Brad Pitt , Angelina Jolie , Top Stories , Apple News , Exclusives
Latest News
Cardi B, Offset

Offset Shares Nude Photo of Cardi B Before Surprise Performance at Madison Square Garden

Megan McCain, John McCain

John McCain Dead at 81: Meghan McCain, Barack Obama and More Mourn U.S. Senator's Passing

John McCain, 2008

John McCain, War Hero and "Maverick" of the U.S. Senate, Dead at 81

Missy Elliott, Aaliyah

Missy Elliott Pays Tribute to Aaliyah on 17th Anniversary of Her Death

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Sexy Swimsuit Photos From Mexican Getaway

Kim Kardashian, Miami

Kim Kardashian Gets a New "Baby": The Car That Matched Her Outfits

Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid Wishes "Hottest Mom" Blake Lively a Happy Birthday With Sweet Tribute Post

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.