Shailene Woodley Is Aluminum Foil-Chic and More Best Dressed Stars

Shailene Woodley just gave us a taste of the future of fashion.

The actress arrived to the L.A. premiere of Adrift in a silver Rochas dress that looked ahead of its time. The texture of the fabric reflected light like foil, while the silhouette had a more retro feel. Paired with dark tresses and bangs, the overall look channeled a mature vibe that works for the Big Little Lies star.

The week in celebrity style also served up plenty of bold colors and textures, as seen on Olivia Munn and Anne Hathaway. The actresses unintentionally had a runway walk-off, appearing in multiple colorful, eye-catching ensembles worthy of magazine editorials.