Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Is Already Looking at Sperm Banks for Baby No. 4

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for WE tv)
Kailyn Lowry may have a case of baby fever!
As the Teen Mom 2 star continues documenting her life with three children for MTV cameras, fans may be surprised to know that expanding the family is still a possibility.
While chatting with co-star Chelsea Houska, Kailyn revealed her hopes at having another little one running around the house at some point in the future.
"I want one more," she shared on the new episode of Coffee Convos with Kail Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley. "I think we should make a pact that you and Cole and I'll go to the sperm bank and we'll all get pregnant together at the same time."
She clarified, "No, I'm going to go to the sperm bank. That would be cute. You know how Snooki and JWoww did their little show on MTV, ours could be about our pregnancy."
When Chelsea asked if she would really use a sperm bank, Kailyn admitted she's already started exploring the avenue.
"I am. I already started looking at the banks. You have to have a minimum of a bachelor's degree. You can pick," she explained. "[I'd look for] tall, dark and handsome. Maybe a PhD. I think we should do a Teen Mom 2 crossover for the next season where Chelsea comes with me to help pick out a sperm donor profile."
Before we get there, Chelsea is currently expecting a baby girl with husband Cole DeBoer. In fact, the reality star recently shared with E! News that this is her easiest pregnancy thus far and her family couldn't be more excited.
"[My daughter Aubree] wanted a girl this time so she is excited and she is so much help. But Watson, he has no idea," Chelsea shared with us. "We told Aubree right away this time and she knew that we wanted another baby soon so she was surprised but she was just so happy."
She added, "I know people always say their husbands are great or whatever but I think mine is the best. He's patient. He works all day and still comes home and helps me with what I need. He makes sure to get time in with the kids before bed. He's just a good guy all around."
Teen Mom 2 airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. only on MTV.