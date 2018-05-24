Jennifer Love Hewitt Looks Back on Her First Pregnancy With Never-Before-Seen Photo

Aww, the memories of one's first pregnancy.

In honor of Throwback Thursday, Jennifer Love Hewitt took to Instagram and celebrated the weekly tradition by looking back on her journey to becoming a mom.

As it turns out, the actress couldn't help but share the first picture her husband captured while she was pregnant. The photo instantly brought back many emotions.

"#TBT First pic my husband took of me pregnant. I was 14 weeks and had no idea how much my body would change," she wrote to her followers. "Life would change and my heart would grow."

Jennifer added, "The best thing I have ever done will always be marrying him, having our kids and watching them change and grow everyday. #grateful #happymommy #happywifey #luckygirl #mylittlefamily."

Photos

Cutest Celebrity Throwback Pics

Ever since appearing on Criminal Minds, the actress has chosen to take a step back from the Hollywood scene as she focuses on family life with husband Brian Hallisay and their two children.

But most recently, Jennifer announced her return to TV with a role on Fox's hit drama 9-1-1.

"I love the show, I love doing drama, I just think the cast is extraordinary and when Ryan Murphy calls, you pick up the phone and you do whatever he says because he's Ryan Murphy," she previously told E! News. "I'm a part of that family and I couldn't be happier about it and I just adore him."

As for her husband who took today's #TBT, Jennifer has been gushing about the leading man in her life for quite some time such as after they got married in a private ceremony.

"It was just the two of us and then we went to Bed, Bath & Beyond because that's what married people do," she shared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. "It was really sweet and he's an awesome, incredible father and a great husband, and I just feel really lucky. It's awesome."

