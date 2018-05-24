Jennifer Love Hewitt Looks Back on Her First Pregnancy With Never-Before-Seen Photo

Aww, the memories of one's first pregnancy.

In honor of Throwback Thursday, Jennifer Love Hewitt took to Instagram and celebrated the weekly tradition by looking back on her journey to becoming a mom.

As it turns out, the actress couldn't help but share the first picture her husband captured while she was pregnant. The photo instantly brought back many emotions.

"#TBT First pic my husband took of me pregnant. I was 14 weeks and had no idea how much my body would change," she wrote to her followers. "Life would change and my heart would grow."

Jennifer added, "The best thing I have ever done will always be marrying him, having our kids and watching them change and grow everyday. #grateful #happymommy #happywifey #luckygirl #mylittlefamily."