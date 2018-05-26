Saturday Savings: Lily Collins' Black Denim Is 50% Off

We just want to be as happy in our denim as Lily Collins is in hers!

Shopping for jeans is hard. You have to find the right fit, and let's be honest, a good pair of denim requires a bit of a financial investment. Then again, the wardrobe staple is a necessity, so spending time and money finding the right pair will payoff in the end.

If Lily can find a pair that makes her smile, you can, too. The To The Bone actress was spotted wearing the Black Orchid Cindy Fray jeans for a second time this week. She wore the dark denim, which features raw asymmetrical hems, with a graphic T-shirt, oversized denim jacket and white ankle boots—the perfect weekend ensemble. She also has a similar pair in blue, pointing to her love of the fit.