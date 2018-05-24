Why Victoria Beckham Was More Relieved to Attend This Royal Wedding Than the Last

by Nikki Levy | Thu., May. 24, 2018 2:51 PM
Victoria Beckham is reflecting on what it's like to attend not one, but two royal weddings.
In a new interview with the Evening Standard, the fashion icon opened up about how "really honored" she felt to score an invite to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day, plus how things have changed since attending her last royal wedding.
"It was such a beautiful, incredible wedding. It was just the best day. They looked so happy, and everybody was just so happy for them," Victoria explained.
So how did the designer decide what to wear to the wedding of the year?
"Quite honestly, it was such a relief not to be hugely pregnant at this royal wedding that it was a joy to be able to choose anything I wanted to wear," she laughed, referring to the fact that she was almost seven months pregnant with daughter Harper when she attended Prince William and Kate Middleton's nuptials in 2011.
While Victoria looked stunning in a midi dress with split sleeve from her upcoming pre-spring/summer 2019 collection, many pointed out that the dress was the same color as the one she wore to her last royal wedding.
Despite the criticism, Victoria remained unfazed, saying with a smile, "I love a bit of navy."
While the former Spice Girl had her handsome hubby David Beckham by her side, the main attraction was Markle's Givenchy wedding gown. "I thought she looked absolutely beautiful," Victoria commented. "It really suited her. I thought it was perfect for her. And Harry looked great."
"Meghan seems like a genuinely lovely woman, who really loves him," she gushed. "It felt very real, very honest."
Victoria also approved of another stand-out moment from the wedding, Bishop Michael Curry's passionate sermon.
"I thought what he said was very strong and optimistic," Beckham shared. "Very powerful."
Congrats again to the happy couple!
