16 Chic Grad Gifts They'll Be More Than Happy to Get

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., May. 30, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Shopping: Grad Gifts

Your favorite student just accomplished the accomplishment of all accomplishments: graduating.

Maybe it was high school, perhaps they finished college or they could have even gone for it and gotten their masters, or dare we say PhD.

No matter the diploma, now is the time to celebrate the grad and their commitment to their goals. A graduation of any kind proves dedication, perseverance and all that other fun stuff that makes them all the more ready for adulthood. So while you're out there trying to decide on a gift for them, might we suggest you splurge on something a bit more grown-up?

Designer sunnies, fancy wireless headphones, you name it. These chic grad gifts have grown up vibes written all over them!

Grad Gifts

Designer Sunnies

Gucci GG Oval Sunglasses, $360

Grad Gifts

Luxurious Throw

BAREFOOT DREAMS® 'In the Wild' Throw, $180

Grad Gifts

Thematic Cuff Links

CUFFLINKS, INC.Graduation Cap Cuff Links, $55

Article continues below

Grad Gifts

Chic Luggage

Calpak Ambeur 2-Piece Spinner Luggage Set, $285

Grad Gifts

Fitbit

Fitbit 'Alta' Wireless Fitness Tracker, $130

Grad Gifts

Celebratory Phone Case

Recover Class of 2018 iPhone 7/8 & 7/8 Plus Case, $20

Article continues below

Grad Gifts

Diamond Studs

BONY LEVY 1ct Diamond Stud Earrings, $3,995

Grad Gifts

Fancy Candy

SUGARFINA Congrats 3-Piece Candy Bento Box, $28

Grad Gifts

Updated LBD

Aijek Verona Ruffled Dress, $279

Article continues below

Grad Gifts

Wireless Headphones

BOSE QuietComfort® 35 Wireless Headphones II, $350

Grad Gifts

New Signature Scent

JO MALONE LONDON™ Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne, $135

Grad Gifts

Limited-Edition Makeup Kit

KARL LAGERFELD + MODELCO Kiss Me Karl Minaudière Mini Lip Kit, $195

Article continues below

Grad Gifts

It-Girl Bikini

Frankies Bikinis Greer Top, $90

Grad Gifts

Trendy Handbag

3.1 Phillip Lim Ray Small Flight Bag, $595

Grad Gifts

Go-With-Everything Heels

Schutz Nellie Heels, $220

Article continues below

Grad Gifts

14k Gold Anklet

Ariel Gordon Jewelry 14k Gold Figaro Anklet, $170

Makes us want to go back to school...almost. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Top Stories , Life/Style
Latest News
ESC: Justine Skye, Revolve Party

Kaia Gerber Reveals the It Girl Way to Wear a Fall Blazer

Vanessa Marquez, ER

ER Star Vanessa Marquez Killed in Police Shooting

Kanye West Gets the Last Laugh in His Small Slippers Debate

Ewan McGregor, Clara McGregor

Ewan McGregor's Daughter Gets Brutally Honest About His Divorce

Ariana Grande, Bishop Charles H. Ellis III

This Bishop Thought Ariana Grande Was a Taco Bell Item at Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Lady Gaga, 2018 Venice Film Festival

No One Makes an Entrance Quite Like Lady Gaga: See the Photo Proof

Emma Stone, Venice Film Festival

Emma Stone Sparkles in Louis Vuitton and More Best Dressed Stars

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.