Rachel Zoe's Style Guide for Bachelorette's Becca Kufrin's New Love Life

Rachel Zoe has returned to Becca Kufrin's side as the new star of The Bachelorette continues her search for love.
Last season on The Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr. chose the Minnesota native to accompany him on a very special date. To her surprise, she arrived at a mansion, where the celebrity stylist and curator of the Box of Style awaited her with a full staff. Becca got the full Rachel Zoe treatment, complete by a shimmering dress, heels and the perfect bag. Upon his return, Arie completed her look with diamonds. It was one of the most epic dates of the season.
"It was such a fun experience—meeting Arie and Becca K., being a part of their date—it was actually quite surreal," Rachel told E! News.
While the brunette beauty certainly deserved this day of pampering, we can't say she deserved what followed...
Bringing us to now! On Monday, the new season of The Bachelorette premieres. Over the next several weeks, viewers will watch 28 men compete for Becca's heart. We can't wait.
Neither can Rachel, who has been rooting for Becca since they met. After releasing the summer edition of her Box of Style—a subscription box filled with everything you need for the season—the designer is revealing her style recommendations for every date you'd see on the show: the romantic dinner, helicopter rides, tours of foreign cities and more!
We paired Rachel's recommendations with our editor picks, so Becca and all of her fans can do the damn thing!
Rachel Zoe's Date Style Recommendations
Are you ready to fall in love? Keep scrolling for the fashion inspiration you need this season!
The Wine Tasting Date
"Wear something uncomplicated," Rachel Zoe told E! News. "This is an outdoorsy activity so you want to look casual but still very chic. Wear flared or skinny jeans with a jacket or oversized sweater coat—it's definitely the occasion to layer! Pair this with a cute pair of slides, a chic tote and standout pair of sunnies. It's also smart to carry an oversized towel or blanket to sit amongst the vines and sip rose!"
Editor's picks: J. Crew Long Open Cardigan Sweater, Now $65; Rachel Zoe Jordan Light Denim Wide-Leg Pants, $295; Re/Done White Tee Bodysuit, $95; Skova Kilim Towel, Box of Style, $100; Alias Mae Tiara Slides, $190
The Romantic Dinner Date
"This is such a romantic setting so this is your time to be glamorous. I would suggest doing something sparkly, go for sequins and something more body skimming—something that stands out that will get his attention. Pair with a sleek clutch and a pair of heeled sandals."
Editor's Picks: Rachel Zoe Leola Cactus Flower Sequin Gown, $695; Sugarfix by Baublebar Embellished Drop Earrings, $13; Senso Ora Heels, $249; Henri Bendel Sequin Party Clutch, $178
The Foreign City Walking Tour Date
"Sometimes you want to just look the part and you should take inspiration from whatever city you're in. Use this a chance to play dress up and play around with accessories. Also make sure to wear a comfortable pair of flats and carry an oversized bag to carry your essentials!"
Editor's Picks: Lucy Paris Harlow Off the Shoulder Jumpsuit, $70; Rachel Zoe Addison Metallic Paillette Slides, $278; For Love & Lemons Loop Fringe Earrings, Box of Style, $100; RZ x BOS Palm Straw Bag, Box of Style, $100
The Hometown Date
"You definitely want to look appropriate when it comes to finally meeting the parents. You want to look nice but not like you tried to hard—a midi length or maxi dress with a block heel; something stylish but also more conservative. Also carry something that you can throw over your shoulders, whether it be a duster or even a cropped jacket."
Editor's Picks: French Connection Biker Jacket, Now $61; Rachel Zoe Lily Embroidered Midi Dress, Now $347; BCBGMaxazria Kiera Leather Crossbody, $198; Alias Mae Gibson Heels, $170
The Helicopter Date
"How often are you flying around in a helicopter!? Wear something memorable and fabulous but also something practical…who knows where you could be going! I would recommend a cute jumpsuit or shorts and tank set paired with a jean or leather jacket, and of course a chic pair of sunnies."
Editor's picks: Topshop Oversized Boxy Jacket, $85; Rachel Zoe Tiana Palm Printed Sequin Top, $245; Rachel Zoe Miley Palm Printed Sequin Shorts, $295; MVMT Purr Sunglasses, $60; Dolce Vita Kai Sandals, Now $111