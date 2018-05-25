Celebrate Memorial Day With Sizzling Hot Bikini Pics From Kristin Cavallari, Kourtney Kardashian and More!

Kourtney Kardashian is always on a trip these days and each one of them features at least one clothing item we'd like to covet. When stars go on vacation or get in the summer mood they break out their best bathing suit and when they show them off we instantly wish we were also on some tropical island. The good news is that even if you're not going away this holiday weekend you can get into the summer feeling by checking out these celebs and their killer beach/vacation style. Trust us you'll have both wardrobe envy and serious case of wanderlust once you see these bikini pics!

With Memorial Day (May 28) just days away and the long weekend starting today you're going to need some style inspiration ASAP. Luckily, we've got you covered and it's all thanks to some of our favorite celebrities and their fabulous bikini snaps. Stars like Kristin Cavallari recently jetted off to Tulum, Mexico and both her vacation destination and slew of bikinis she donned are actual vacation goals.

Instagram Emily Ratajkowski The model might've been soaking up some sun in Greece this week, but her blue polka-dot bikini screams America!

Instagram Emma Roberts The actress gave us major vacation envy as she sipped on a tropical drink in France ahead of the 4th of July holiday. PS: Her bikini is the bathing suit equivalent to a LBD...it's something every girl needs, a LBB!

Instagram Katharine McPhee The Broadway baby channeled her inner pin-up girl with this retro suit while in Capri this week and her casual style is too perfect not to try and replicate.

Instagram Gabrielle Union Could the Being Mary Jane actress be having any more fun in this photo? We need to get on her level ASAP!

Instagram Alessandra Ambrosio The Brazilian supermodel rocked a little white bikini while on holiday in Italy and now we need a LWB in our bathing suit arsenal right away. Oh, and maybe a trip to Italy wouldn't be a bad idea either.

Instagram Rita Ora The "Girls" singer looked like a neon dream while taking in the scenery on vacation this last month and we can't get enough of the sexy pics and gorgeous bikinis she donned.

Instagram Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner & Squad Sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner hosted an epic Memorial Day bash that featured water guns, pool floats and bathing suits that are so fierce we can barely handle it.

Instagram Lucy Hale The Life Sentence star had a blast in Cambodia earlier this summer and made sure to enjoy the local cuisine, including fresh coconuts. Plus, how cute is her splatter paint one-piece and black cutoff shorts combo?!

Instagram Nina Dobrev When is Nina Dobrev not on a tropical vacation? The former Vampire Diaries star is constantly making us wish we were on vacation and her recent trip to Costa Rica is giving us major wanderlust.

Instagram Halsey The "Bad at Love" singer looked pretty in pink as she enjoyed some serious pool time over Memorial Day weekend.

Instagram Sofia Richie Sofia Richie's black bikini is sporty and chic and we want to steal her style right now. Oh, and her view isn't too bad either.

Instagram Ashlee Simpson Ross The singer kicked off summer by going for a paddle with her BFF and we so want in on this friendship day next time!

Instagram Behati Prinsloo The model did her best Titanic pose while hanging out on a boat with hubbie Adam Levine and their friend. Side note: her relaxed boat ensemble is right up our alley.

Instagram Shantel VanSaten The One Tree Hill star gave us major wanderlust when she explored Krause Springs in Austin, Texas in this lime bikini, which is so fun and vibrant!

Instagram Kourtney Kardashian The reality star showed off her bikini bod and sexy black two-piece in May while at the beach and we're in need of a lounging day like this ASAP!

Instagram Olivia Culpo Sipping a pineapple fresh out of the pool on a tropical island is what vacation dreams are made of.

Instagram Kristin Cavallari The Very Cavallari star enjoyed some major fun in the sun on her Mexico trip and every snap is to die for.

Instagram Poppy Delevingne "✨ Discovered paradise last weekend, in its purest barefoot form... ✨," Poppy Delevingne captioned this fun group shot from her trip to Turkey and we're completely enchanted.

Instagram Jasmine Tookes The model shared a bikini pic before heading out of town earlier this summer and we're envious of everything in this shot. The bikini is so cute and her bod is rocking!

Instagram Shay Mitchell The former Pretty Little Liars star is a travel expert, so of course we're going to turn to her for vacation and bathing suit inspiration all summer long.

Instagram Carrie Underwood The "Cry Pretty" singer got some pool time in with her friends last month and we want to join in on the fun next time! PS: she's rocking her own sportswear line as a bikini top and we're loving it.

BACKGRID Kendall Jenner The model and reality star looked gorgeous as she soaked up the sun in between red carpets at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in France. Question: how does one look this effortless at the beach? We want answers!

Instagram Priyanka Chopra The Quantico actress is giving off major Hollywood starlet vibes while showing us exactly an ideal pool weekend looks like. Plus, her red one-piece is sexy and sassy and so fierce.

Instagram Kaitlyn Bristowe The former Bachelorette star always knows how to rock her angles and a good one-piece. Oh, and her handsome fiancé Shawn Booth taking the picture is a total bonus.

Instagram Molly Sims The supermodel has the right idea here, sipping on a green juice before spending her day tanning and hanging out with friends. Sign us up for this dream day anytime.