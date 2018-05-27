17 Highly-Rated SPF Products to Try in Honor of National Sunscreen Day

So you want to stay young forever, do you?

You and everyone else my friend, but it isn't going to happen unless you put a little TLC into your skincare routine. There are countless ways to do this but the most simple and effective: SPF. Are you using an SPF daily?

You should be and there's no better time to be reminded than today, on National Sunscreen Day. There are tons of ways to incorporate the game-changing ingredient into your routine, so you truly have no excuse. From tinted moisturizers to luxury day creams, these are the best products we've tried and you'd be silly not to, too.

Sun Drops

Dr. Barbara Sturm Sun Drops, $145

Hydrating Skin Tint

Lancôme Skin Feels Good Hydrating Skin Tint SPF 23, $35

Vitamin C Lip Tint

Nurse Jamie Vibran-C Lip Tint SPF 15, $14

Matte Daily Mositurizer

Skin Laundry Daily Mositurizer Broad Spectrum SPF 35, $25 

Dark Spot Sun Defense

DR. DENNIS GROSS SKINCARE Dark Spot Sun Defense Sunscreen SPF 50, $42 

Eye Glow + Illuminator

Soleil Toujours Perpetual Radiance Eye Glow + Illuminator SPF 15, $68

Guava Mango Sunscreen Spray

Coola Eco-Lux 8oz Sport SPF 50 Guava Mango Sunscreen Spray, $36

Mineral Makeup Primer

Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer, $54

Water and Sweat-Resistant Moisturizer

VIVE SANA Daily Protezione, $55

Brush-On Makeup Powder

Colorescience Sunforgettable® Total Protection™ Brush-On Shield, $65

Moisturizing Renewal Cream

RéVive Moisturizing Renewal Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 15 Sunscreen, $210

Lip Conditioner

ILIA Lip Conditioner SPF 15, $26

Body Defence Mist

LANCER SKINCARE Sheer Fluid Sun Shield SPF 30, $55

Correcting Cream

Lancôme Visionnaire Advanced Multi-Correcting Cream Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 20, $88

Clear SPF for Sensitive Skin

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46, $33

Heavy Duty Zinc Oxide

Sun Bum SPF 50 Clear Zinc Oxide, $10

Antioxidant Moisturer

Boscia Self-Defense Vital Antioxidant Moisture SPF 30, $36 

Happy National Sunscreen Day, y'all!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

