Spencer Pratt Is Going to Heal You...Through Naked Yoga?

by Zach Johnson | Thu., May. 24, 2018 10:10 AM
Spencer Pratt is baring all in his new MTV YouTube series—in more ways than one.
In a sneak preview from Spencer Pratt Will Heal You, premiering today at 4 p.m. ET, the 34-year-old reality star explores different kids of yoga (one involving goats, the other involving nudity) in his quest to explore the world of alternative medicine and healing. Look out for cameos from his wife, Heidi Montag, other reality stars and even his favorite hummingbirds.
"A lot of you may remember me from The Hills, but a lot of you may only know me from the greatest Snapchat in the history of the world; I choose that one," Pratt says. "After The Hills ended, I hated who I became, so I set out on a new journey to find love, to heal my mind, body and spirit—and I'm going to bring you along. Here on this new series, we're going to seek enlightenment, positive energy and new tools that can help myself and you all love ourselves."
Pratt promises to keep an open mind in his journey of self-discovery.
"Sometimes you'll be like, 'Is this real? Is he for real?'" he says. "I'm for real."
Ultimately, he explains, "We're all going to just get lit off of light and energy and love."
YouTube
To promote the series, Pratt hosted a live-stream Wednesday to show off his favorite crystals.
One of his fans suggested bringing Taylor Swift on as a guest for a "music therapy" episode. "Um, best idea ever," Pratt said. "I'm going to have to wait until this tour is over. She looked really busy. Maybe Season 2? That's the best idea ever. Feel free to tweet her and suggest it."
Another fan said Pratt seems more "chill" than he did when The Hills was airing. "It was a journey. From 2010 to like, last week, Heidi, I feel like there's been a lot of progress," he joked. "There were some dark times. I was a pie addict when I was depressed. Not dark. Not light, but...depression. Going from being really famous to zero famous is an emotional roller coaster."
