Morgan Freeman Responds to Multiple Sexual Harassment Allegations

Freeman's alleged inappropriate behavior occurred on movie sets, during promotion of his films, as well as at his Revelations Entertainment production company, according to the accounts from the 16 people in the CNN report.

In response, Freeman issued a statement Thursday saying, "Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy. I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected—that was never my intent."

Additionally, SAG-AFTRA said the organization is reviewing the claims. In a statement obtained by E! News, a spokesperson said, "These are compelling and devastating allegations which are absolutely contrary to all the steps that we are taking to insure a safe work environment for the professionals in this industry. Any accused person has the right to due process, but it is our starting point to believe the courageous voices who come forward to report incidents of harassment. Given Mr. Freeman recently received one of our union's most prestigious honors recognizing his body of work, we are therefore reviewing what corrective actions may be warranted at this time."