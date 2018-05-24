Prince Harry Has Tearful Call With Chelsy Davy Days Before His Wedding: Report

Moving on from an ex can be difficult.

According to Vanity Fair, Chelsy Davy had a tearful phone call with her ex Prince Harry the week of his wedding with Meghan Markle.

"It was their final call, a parting call in which they both acknowledged Harry was moving on," a "family friend" told the magazine. "Chelsy was quite emotional about it all, she was in tears and almost didn't go to the wedding. In the end, she went and promised Harry she wouldn't try and gatecrash the party."

Davy looked cool as a cucumber when she arrived at St. George's Chapel on May 19.

She wore a blue dress and accessorized her look with a matching fascinator.

"Turning up for an ex is no easy feat," fashion stylist Sadaf Razi told E! News. "She looks really appropriate in navy and I love the bell sleeves. She looks young, but still quite chic."