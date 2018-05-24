Jennifer Lopez Makes the Real Housewives Look Poor in "Dinero"

Jennifer Lopez has it all in "Dinero"—designer clothes, expensive jewelry, Cardi B. In her new music video, directed by Joseph Kahn and featuring DJ Khaled, J.Lo does everything from burn money (and use it to make s'mores) to take her pet ostrich for a walk. As one does, apparently!

The video is so extravagant it makes even the richest Real Housewives stars look poor by comparison. (Bethenny Frankel wishes. NeNe Leakes could never. Lisa Vanderpump...who?) But, like the Housewives, Lopez is anything but a kept woman—she's a boss. She can barbecue, she can dance, she can gamble—and she does it better than anyone else. Throughout the video, there's prominent product placement—Jersey Mike's, Lyft, Mig Vapor, etc.—which is intentionally ironic. Because Lopez is in on the joke, and she's clearly having fun. Heck, there's even a unicorn in her bathroom—and if you could afford to make that happen, wouldn't you?