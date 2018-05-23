Anna Kournikova and Her Newborn Can't Escape Dancing to Enrique Iglesias

You can run, you can hide, but you can't escape Enrique Iglesias' music.

In a rare social media post, Anna Kournikova took to Instagram and shared a candid moment with one of her twins.

Instead of posing for a selfie or a standard picture, mama decided to dance around a Miami house. And  yes, you may just recognize the song.

"#Girlfun #movetomiami Little one, please don't inherit my dance moves," she wrote to her 942,000 followers.

In the video, the former tennis player and her daughter Lucy moved and grooved to Enrique's latest song with Pitbull titled "Move to Miami."

While both parents are quite private when it comes to their twins, fans have been able to get a glimpse into their lives as a family of four.

"I became a father about 12 weeks ago, and I can absolutely tell you, two things: Love my babies! I love them so much," Enrique shared with his concert audience back in March. "Actually, three things: I love my girl, and I super f--king love you guys for being here tonight!"

And while the two aren't attending red carpet events regularly, some of their social media posts indicate that life is pretty darn busy—and sweet—with two kids running around.

"My sunshine," Anna previously wrote on Instagram while holding one of her babies. Enrique added, "I still can't believe..... you're mine."

