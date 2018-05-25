Best Memorial Day Sales of 2018

ADORNIA

30% off Sitewide including fine jewelry! 10% of all proceeds directly benefit women's causes. Code: BIGSALE, 5/23-5/28.

ARITZIA

Everything will be up to 50% off from Friday, May 25-28 in store and online.

ASH

Take 30% off all full price items from May 24-29.

Ban.do

Get free shipping and a gift with purchase on orders over $50 May 25-28.

BaubleBar

This weekend get up to 70% off on sale items.

BCBGMAXAZRIA

Half off from May 21, full-price and sale purchases will be reduced by 40%. (Factory and deeper markdown items are excluded.)

BCBGeneration

Offering a 40% discount off your entire purchase on May 22 (though clearance and other select exclusions apply).

Beach Bunny Swimwear

From May 18-May get up to 60% off all new markdowns.

BEYOND YOGA

From May 25-28 get 25% off sale items.

[BLANKNYC]

From May 26-28 30% off site-wide with code: BNYC30.

Bouqs

From May 22-28 Check out the "Double Blooms" promotion. Get a Deluxe size Bouq (2x the blooms!) at the price of an Original during our special summer kickoff sale with the promo code: MORESUN.

Calzedonia

Get 70% off select legwear styles from May 24-28.

Catherines

This weekend get 40% off almost everything.

Chinese Laundry

From May 23-28 BOGO with the code: MAY50.

Cotton On

From May 23-29 snag these deals: 7/$25 – Underwear; 2/$20 - Bralettes; 30% off All Swim; 2/$25 - Tanks & Shorts.

Dear Frances

From May 25-28 take 20% off site wide with the code: MD20.

DedCool

Get 15% off the entire site with code COOLWEEKEND starting Friday, 5/25 at 12:01AM ET through Monday, 5/28 at 11:59PM ET.

Dr. Scholl's Shoes

From May 25-28, get 20% off site-wide and free shipping.

Dormify

Get 20% off your purchase with the code MAKINGMEMS from May 24-29.

Everything But Water

May 15-23 take 25% off sale items.

FabFitFun

New users can sign up for a membership between May 24-28 with the promo code 'sizzle' and they will receive the bundle which includes the following items: Nanette Lepore 10pc Travel Set in baroque/peach; Grace & Stella Anti-Wrinkle + Energizing Eye Masks; Michael Stars Ruana in black tye dye.

FIVE AND TWO JEWELRY

Get 25% off from May 25-28 with the code MDAY18.