Did Nikki Bella and John Cena Stage Their Breakup?

Let's get to the bottom of it!

Nikki Bella and John Cena recently revealed that they had ended their relationship after six years of dating and a year long engagement. However, after photos of them hanging out have surfaced, a lot of fans are wondering if it was all one big publicity stunt.

The couple has been open about their relationship issues, even chronicling their journey on E!'s Total Divas and Total Bellas, but is it possible this recent turmoil was just for the cameras? It doesn't look that way. The couple has been out promoting their latest projects and both seem equally upset over the breakup. What other couple may be tying the knot soon?