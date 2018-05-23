The Bachelorette Premiere Sneak Peek Gives Us a Potential New Theme Song

by Lauren Piester | Wed., May. 23, 2018 4:17 PM

Sing it with us now! 

I got a rose, you got a rose, all of God's children got a rose 

When I get to heaven gonna carry my rose

Gonna shout all over God's heaven 

Heaven, oh, heaven

Everybody's talkin' bout heaven, ain't goin' yet...?? 

That's just a taste of the new hit Gospel song that debuts during Monday's Bachelorette premiere, and yes, it is stuck in our heads already. You can listen to the song in the exclusive clip above, which shows Becca meeting Chris, one of her 28 potential husbands. 

Chris says that in order to win Becca over, he knows he has to impress her Uncle Gary, and so hopefully Uncle Gary will be impressed by a full choir piling out of the limo like clowns out of a clown car to sing the above masterpiece. 

Photos

The Bachelorette Season 14: Meet Becca's 28 Men!

The Bachelorette gif

ABC

The other guys are rather thrown, mostly because they didn't think of such an extravagance first. 

"So the one dude brought in a choir, and I'm pretty good at math," says male model Jordan. "He fit in 12 people in that limo. My expectations have been blown out of the water!" 

We can't say anything has been blown out of the water for us, but we do have an awful lot of questions. Who wrote the song? How long did the choir rehearse? Where did they find this choir that looked so happy to be singing this song? Why did they just kind of give up on the lyrics there towards the end? Will the choir be back for more performances throughout the season?

All we know is that we wrote this entire article, made the above GIF, and even took a couple breaks in between and we still have the song stuck in our head. 

Heaven, ohhhh, heaven....

The Bachelorette premieres Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

