Dinner at Versailles, Private Jets and That Flower Wall: A Look Back on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Multimillion-Dollar Vows

Of course for Kim, the drama surrounded brother Rob Kardashian, who flew all the way to Paris for the couple's pre-wedding festivities only to ditch out when the rest of the family boarded private jets to the actually wedding site in Florence, Italy. Feeling insecure about his 100-pound weight gain, Rob nonetheless made the transatlantic trip to support his sister and future brother-in-law. But en route, Kim reported on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, "He read some nasty comments about himself and he just didn't feel comfortable and he didn't want to see all my guests."

While an insider told E! News that Kim understood, she was no less heartbroken. "It makes me so sad for him," she explained. "And I don't even want to think about it. I don't want to talk about it. Today is my wedding and I don't want to cry. I just want to, you know, have it be a happy day with amazing memories."