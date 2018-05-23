Inside the Royal Family's First Month With Prince Louis

It's been exactly one month since Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their third child, Prince Louis, into the world.

The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to baby Louis on Apr. 23, just hours after it was revealed she was in labor. Kensington Palace announced the royal baby's arrival on Twitter, writing, "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

After the baby's arrival was announced to the world, William brought their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to the hospital to meet their baby brother.