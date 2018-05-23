Kevin Federline Wants to Increase His $20,000 Monthly Child Support From Britney Spears

In court documents filed on May 22, Federline argues that his income has decreased significantly since the last time their agreement was modified while he believes Spears' annual income is around $34 million according to news reports. Currently, he estimates his income at $3,000 a month, "less than 1 percent" of Spears' estimated income.

In the documents, Federline claims he is less of a "name" and less in demand than he was a decade ago and, as such, his income has been negatively affected. He says he currently lives in a 2,000 square foot home with his current wife, their two children, two children from a previous marriage and the two sons he shares with Spears. As a result, he says he cannot provide a similar lifestyle as the one his kids enjoy with Spears, citing her 13,000 square foot house and a list of the property's amenities. "Sean and Jayden have to share a room at my house," the documents state. "There is no room for them to invite friends over or to have sleepovers." He adds that he hasn't been able to take the children on a vacation in years.

Therefore, he is requesting more child support "to provide some sort of remote parity between the lifestyles."