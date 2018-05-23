The Bachelorette's Jillian Harris Is Having a Girl

Meanwhile, Jillian also posted a YouTube video in which she shows how the couple found out they would be having a girl at their family only gender-reveal party.

In the vid, the Canadian says, "Tonight is the night. We are finally opening up the envelope which will reveal whether or not we're having a baby girl or baby boy."

The TV host that explained that her cousin would be opening up the gender reveal envelope then turning the pool lights blue or pink, according to which gender they will be having.

The almost-five minute video shows how Justin and Jillian's family came together, voting on whether they thought Jillian was expecting a boy or girl.

By the end of the vid, the pool is flooded with pink, meaning they're having a girl!