Dakota Meyer Professes His Love for Bristol Palin After Filing for Divorce

Are Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer back together? The duo's recent social media posts are sparking reconciliation rumors.
Back in February, E! News confirmed that Meyer had filed for divorce from the daughter of Sarah Palin after almost two years of marriage. Meyer filed a petition for divorce on Jan. 29 in Austin, Tex. But now, just about four months after filing for divorce, Meyer is professing his love for Palin on social media.
"Couldn't be prouder of @bsmp2 for passing her real estate exam today! Congratulations I love you," he wrote alongside a picture of Palin on Monday, May 21.
Palin and Meyer have two children together, they welcomed a daughter, Sailor Grace Meyer, in Dec. 2015. Two years later, they welcomed their second child together, a girl named Atlee Bay Meyer in May 2017. Palin also has a son, Tripp Johnston-Palin, with her ex Levi Johnston.
On Mother's Day, Meyer shared a sweet family photo on Instagram, along with a message to Palin.
"Happy Mother's Day @bsmp2 Thank you for being a great mother and for providing me with a purpose in life that I could have never fathomed before our beautiful healthy children," he wrote.
Palin has also been hinting at a reconciliation with Meyer on social media.
Last month, she posted a photo of Meyer with the caption, "Thankful for you." This post followed shortly after the duo reunited for Easter.
Palin and Meyer—a U.S. Marine vet who received a 2009 Medal of Honor—called off their wedding in May 2015. They tied the knot a year later.
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!