Mark Wahlberg Says His Daughters "Get Annoyed" With All His Shirtless Pics

Even Mark Wahlberg embarrasses his kids!

The father of four made a surprise appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show Wednesday and shared that his kids are not thrilled with his shirtless posts on social media.

When Ellen DeGeneres remarks that "most kids don't have dads that have a body like this," the actor responded that his "daughters get very annoyed by the pictures."

"I get 'Dad put a shirt on' all the time," the actor continued. "Even if I have a shirt on! If I have on one shirt, they'll say put another shirt on!"

While Mark has followed his children's wishes in the past (whether it was rapping on demand or meeting a new boyfriend), we hope there are many more shirtless pics to come!