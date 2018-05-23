Cynthia Nixon Loses Democratic Party Nomination for New York Governor

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., May. 23, 2018 2:38 PM

Cynthia Nixon

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Sitting Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo has secured the Democratic party's nomination over Cynthia Nixon, the New York Daily News reports. 

During Wednesday's state Democratic convention, the Sex and the City actress failed to earn the 25 percent of delegate votes required to guarantee a spot on the primary ballot. According to the publication, Gov. Cuomo won in a landslide with more than 95 percent of the vote. 

Nixon will now work to obtain thousands of petition signatures to get on the ballot, reports the New York Daily News

The New York native, who made an appearance at the convention, told the publication, "I'm not a protest candidate. I'm a viable candidate who is really running hard for the Democratic nomination, and that's why I'm here, to say this is my party, too, I'm not afraid and I'm here. You can't shut me out."

Nixon announced her candidacy for governor in March, pledging to help fix New York's government, health care, transportation and prison systems.

Following the nomination announcement, the celebrity political slammed Cuomo as "not a true progressive," tweeting, "He's in bed with the GOP. It's no secret that the Governor has routinely worked to empower Republicans in New York, while actively assailing Democrats. One way he's done this is by supporting a Republican State Senate." 

Both Nixon's former Sex and the City co-stars, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis, have endorsed her gubernatorial bid. 

