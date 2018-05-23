Khloe Kardashian Is Not Rushing Into Marriage With Tristan Thompson

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., May. 23, 2018 2:27 PM
Khloe Kardashian isn't hearing wedding bells for the time being.
As the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star continues working on her relationship with Tristan Thompson, some fans are wondering if an engagement or even marriage could be coming soon between the parents.
But according to a source, Khloe is not rushing to get married right now.
"Of course she has always thought she would get married again and wanted that with Tristan, but any conversation or plans have been put to a halt and are not even a discussion," our insider shared. "Now that she has made a decision to spend more time in Cleveland, Khloe and Tristan are trying to repair their relationship one day at a time."
They also are focused on giving their daughter True Thompson plenty of love and attention as they stay put in Cleveland.
While both mom and dad have shared only a few pictures of their baby girl on social media, both parents have given a glimpse into True's personality.
"So far, she's so incredibly sweet and patient—really not fussy at all. I can tell she's going to be super athletic and incredibly strong!" Khloe explained on her website. "She's very calm, peaceful and loves to cuddle with her parents.
As for Tristan, the NBA player kept things real when discussing one of the habits his baby has displayed.
"She's doing good," he assured fans while appearing on UNINTERRUPTED's Road Trippin podcast. "Baby True is eating, sleeping and, uh, s--ttin'. That's all they do."
And although the final days of Khloe's pregnancy were overshadowed by a cheating scandal involving Tristan, the reality star is determined to make things work for the sake of her family.
"Khloe has given Tristan another chance at their relationship, and is trying to put the pieces back together for the sake of True," a source previously shared with us. "Although she is crushed by the scandal, Khloe desperately wants things to work and wants to have a complete family."
