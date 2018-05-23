Everything Ariana Grande Has Ever Said About Mac Miller—the Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Under every perfect-looking relationship lies some secrets...

Earlier today Ariana Grande clapped back at a fan who knocked her for dating Saturday Night Live'sPete Davidson too quickly following the end of her relationship with rapper Mac Miller, who was arrested for a DUI and fleeing the scene. In her lengthy response, the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer gave some new insight into the inner-workings of the high-profile couple's partnership, calling it a "toxic relationship."

"Mac Miller totalling his G wagon and getting a DUI after Ariana Grande dumped him for another dude after he poured his heart out on a ten song album to her called the divine feminine is just the most heartbreaking thing happening in Hollywood," a fan tweeted on Monday.

In a surprising move, Ariana wrote a heated response, defending her right to leave the relationship on her own terms, explaining that she's not a "babysitter" and it's not her fault that Mac can't "keep his sh-t together."

"How absurd that you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which btw isn't the case (just Cinderella is ab me)," she began. "I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man's inability to keep his s--t together is a very major problem."

"Let's please stop doing that. of course I didn't share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was. I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well," her statement concluded.

