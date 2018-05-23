Rebel Wilson Defends Her ''Slimmed Down'' Vogue Cover Against Photoshop Claims

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., May. 23, 2018 12:56 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Rebel Wilson, Vogue, Cover, 2018

Nicole Bentley/Courtesy of Vogue

No photoshop fail to see here, people! Rebel Wilson is proud of her first-ever Vogue Australia cover. 

The Pitch Perfect 3 star has a perfectly good explanation for the way her figure looks in the newly-released issue, which some fans thought was digitally altered to appear thinner. "Nope, not slimmed down!" Wilson responded on Twitter Wednesday. "I just ate healthy and exercised for the month before the shoot x but then immediately after ate brownies!"

The Australian comedienne doubled down on the authenticity of the photos, sharing an unedited photo she snapped during the shoot versus the image that ran in the magazine. 

"Oh and just so you can see the raw v's the magazine shot, I took a monitor photo myself on the day of the shoot!" she tweeted. "So please don't carry on that these shots are heavily photoshopped because they're not!"

Photos

Celebrity Photoshop Fails

Styled in a black gown and trench coat worthy of any runway show, the 38-year-old looks undeniably gorgeous on the cover. She celebrated the milestone with a heartfelt message on Twitter, writing, "I never would've thought this element would be added to my life: Vogue Covergirl. This was such an amazing experience, thank you Vogue Australia and to all the designers and stylists who worked on this shoot!" 

You go girl! 

The June 2018 issue of Vogue Australia hits newsstands May 28. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Rebel Wilson , Magazines , Photoshop , Twitter , Vogue , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Mac Miller, Ariana Grande

Everything Ariana Grande Has Ever Said About Mac Miller—the Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Brad Pitt, Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow Drops Relationship Bombshells: Brad Pitt, Ben Affleck and More Candid Confessions

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, VEEP

Look Back at Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Funniest Roles in Honor of Her Mark Twain Prize

Shopping: Graduation Dresses

Graduation Dresses Under $100 That You Can Wear All Summer

Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up About Her "Fractured" Family

Khloe Kardashian Not In a Hurry to Marry Tristan Thompson

ESC: E!ssentials, Scrunchie Up-Do, Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid's Summertime Ponytail Is for Your Next Day Party

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.