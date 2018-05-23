Bella Hadid's Summertime Ponytail Is for Your Next Day Party

Bella Hadid's ponytail is the standard for summer day party hair.

Now that the weather is getting warmer and outdoor social activities are on the books, it's time to start thinking about beauty looks that will keep you feeling and looking cool.

Bella's ponytail is a prime example. It's hot weather-approved by pulling her hair up, off of her back. It references the '90s with the added scrunchie, elevating your typical ponytail. And, the position of her style gives her a subtle face lift (Beware: Pulling your ponytail too tight, however, can cause breakage).

The best part: It's really easy to do.