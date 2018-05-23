Bella Hadid's Summertime Ponytail Is for Your Next Day Party

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., May. 23, 2018 11:50 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: E!ssentials, Scrunchie Up-Do, Bella Hadid

WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Bella Hadid's ponytail is the standard for summer day party hair.

Now that the weather is getting warmer and outdoor social activities are on the books, it's time to start thinking about beauty looks that will keep you feeling and looking cool.

Bella's ponytail is a prime example. It's hot weather-approved by pulling her hair up, off of her back. It references the '90s with the added scrunchie, elevating your typical ponytail. And, the position of her style gives her a subtle face lift (Beware: Pulling your ponytail too tight, however, can cause breakage).

The best part: It's really easy to do.

Photos

6 Drugstore Products to Recreate Meghan Markle's Wedding Beauty

PRIV hairstylist Ashanti Crawford broke down the look into 5 steps, so can wear Bella-level hair all summer long. 

Check them out below! 

ESC: E!ssentials, Scrunchie Up-Do

Step 1

Prep your hair with a holding spray.

Joico Power Spray Fast-Drying Finishing Spray 8-10, $17

ESC: E!ssentials, Scrunchie Up-Do

Step 2

Brush your hair to the highest point of your head and secure with a hair band. For added length, add a faux ponytail and secure with bobby pins.

ESC: E!ssentials, Scrunchie Up-Do

Step 3

After securing the position of the ponytail, place a scrunchie over the hair band.

Goody Ouchless Ponytailers, $6

Article continues below

ESC: E!ssentials, Scrunchie Up-Do

Step 4

Bump your ends with a wide barrel curling iron or a flat iron, curling it away from your hair.

 

ESC: E!ssentials, Scrunchie Up-Do

Step 5

Finish the look with an anti-humidity hairspray.

Joico Power Spray Fast-Drying Finishing Spray 8-10, $17

ESC: E!ssentials, Scrunchie Up-Do

Final Look!

Now, you're ready for summer!

Article continues below

RELATED ARTICLE: Jourdan Dunn's Killer One-Piece and More Celeb-Designed Swimwear

RELATED ARTICLE: Kylie Jenner Steps Out in Summer's Best Denim Trend

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Bella Hadid , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Beauty , E!ssentials , VG , Hair
Latest News
Shopping: Graphic T

14 Graphic Tees That You Can Dress Up or Down

ESC: Best Dressed, Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan's Style Is in Full Bloom and More Best Dressed Stars

ESC: Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton Wears These $7 Stockings to Stay Comfortable in Heels

ESC: Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown's Blazer Looks a Lot Like Julia Roberts' '80s Style

Shopping: Summer Beauty to Try Before Fall

12 Summer Beauty Products to Test Drive Before Fall

ESC: Jordyn Woods

How Kylie Jenner Made an Impact on Jordyn Woods' Makeup Routine

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner's Head-to-Toe Fall Denim Outfit Is Super Affordable

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.