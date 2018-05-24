Nikki Bella Has a Big Wedding Planning Confession to Make to John Cena on Total Bellas: "It's Like I Blew Christmas"

by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., May. 24, 2018 6:00 AM

When it comes to wedding planning, it's easy to get ahead of yourself!

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Total Bellas, Nikki Bella has a big confession to make and it may or may not involve a couple of John Cena's groomsmen.

"You promise you won't get mad at me and what I'm going to tell you?" Nikki asks John.

"You can't say that because that allows you to say anything and then I can't get mad, so why don't you just tell me?" a worried John prompts his bride-to-be.

"So, I may or may not have kinda jumped the gun and told Rob that he's your best man. I just assumed that if you were to have two best men it would be Rob and Johnny Martin," Nikki admits.

Judging by the look on his face, it seems like John isn't too happy about his fiancée's bold move.

"Did you talk to them or did you just assume in your head that it would be those two people or did you talk to them?" John asks. "It's not like I gave them a gift and I was like, 'Hey it's official,'" the Bella twin clarifies.

"That's pretty official to me," John snaps back. "It's like I blew Christmas," a sad Nikki says, spurring a chuckle from John.

Instead of arguing, John suggests that they just enjoy the wedding planning process, but first, he has two requests of Nikki moving forward.

"One, let me know if you're going to make a decision on my behalf, especially one that directly affects me and two, for God's sake, be honest with me," the WWE star pleads.

See Nikki's big confession in the clip above.

